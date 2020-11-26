General News

QUIZ: Are You More Of A BLACK Or PINK Idea?

November 26, 2020
BLACKPINK is without doubt one of the lady teams who actually revolutionized feminine idol illustration within the business. Their id is fashioned by two sides of a coin: Black vs. Pink. Whereas pink is a shade that mechanically hyperlinks again to prettiness, the addition of the black shade is supposed to point out that “Fairly isn’t the whole lot.” Musically talking, the quartet’s ideas oscillate between edgy and delicate. Moreover, magnificence and expertise are two simple components that go hand in hand relating to BLACKPINK as a woman group.

Enter this quiz: have you ever ever puzzled which facet of BLACKPINK’s music represents you finest? Are you extra BLACK or PINK? Reply our collection of questions and share your outcomes with us!

Soompiers, are you BLACK or PINK? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

