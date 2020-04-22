Quiz becomes biggest TV drama of the year so far

ITV’s Quiz has develop into the biggest TV drama of the year so far, based on figures revealed by the broadcaster.

The three-part collection premiered on 13th April and recreated the occasions of the so-called “coughing main” scandal, a real story that rocked Who Desires to Be a Millionaire again in 2001.

The quantity of individuals who tuned in to observe the first episode, both stay on ITV or inside 7 days later through a recording, reached a whooping whole of 9 million.

One other 1.1 million watched a repeat of the collection opener later that very same night time, pushing the whole viewers previous 10 million, making Quiz the biggest TV drama of the year so far.

The collection discovered specific success amongst younger individuals aged 16-34, who made up 1.5 million of the viewers, the highest ranking amongst this age group since collection 5 of Line of Obligation.

Quiz stars Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford in the lead roles as Charles and Diana Ingram, but it surely was Michael Sheen’s efficiency as Chris Tarrant that actually lit up social media.

James Graham wrote the tv collection, which relies on his profitable play of the identical identify.

