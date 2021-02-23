QUIZ: Can We Guess Your MBTI Kind, Based On Your Taste In Ok-Pop?

Are you extra introverted or extroverted? Do you soak up info by sensing or intuiting? For those who’ve ever taken the Myers Briggs Kind Indicator (MBTI) take a look at, you then would possibly know the reply to those questions! Myers Briggs is a character take a look at based mostly on 4 classes of character qualities: Introversion (I) and Extroversion (E), Sensing (S) and Instinct (N), Pondering (T) and Feeling (F), and Judging (J) and Perceiving (P). Based on combos of those indicators, the take a look at will inform you which certainly one of 16 attainable character varieties you will have. However everyone knows that one’s Ok-pop preferences also can reveal loads about character, so allow us to attempt to guess your MBTI sort based mostly on a number of enjoyable Ok-pop questions!

Hey Soompiers, did we get it proper? Which MBTI sort did you get, and the way shut is it to your precise sort? Tell us within the feedback under!

hgordon stays up manner too late on weeknights marathoning Ok-dramas and making an attempt to maintain up with the most recent Ok-pop releases.