QUIZ: Can You Guess The PENTAGON MV From A Single Screenshot?

PENTAGON is without doubt one of the most versatile Okay-pop teams on the market, with music movies that cowl an entire vary of ideas, from vibrant and cheerful to their latest daring and highly effective comeback “Basquiat.” You would possibly suppose you already know their MVs properly, however have you ever been taking note of all of the little particulars? There’s just one technique to discover out: whether or not you’re a hardcore Universe or an informal fan, attempt our quiz to see how properly you already know PENTAGON’s MVs!

Hey Soompiers, how’d you do? You should definitely share your rating within the feedback, and tell us which PENTAGON music video is your favourite! Additionally don’t overlook to take a look at “Basquiat”!

hgordon stays up method too late on weeknights marathoning Okay-dramas and attempting to maintain up with the newest Okay-pop releases.