QUIZ: Can You Guess The TREASURE Member?

There comes a time after we’ve appeared on the lovely faces of our biases lengthy sufficient that we develop into as accustomed to them as we’re our personal. We are able to simply discover them in a big crowd, we are able to inform in the event that they’ve been egregiously photoshopped in journal shoots, and if they’ve a magnificence mark, you’ll be able to guess we all know the precise spot it lies on their faces.

Now, do you assume you’ll be able to work the identical magic with rookie boy group TREASURE? We’ve compiled some blocked out photographs and zoomed-in physique components to check simply how acquainted you’re with the boys. So go forward and…Guess! That! Member!

Have been you acquainted sufficient with the TREASURE boys that you may breeze by way of the quiz? Tell us your ends in the feedback beneath!

