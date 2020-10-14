General News

QUIZ: Create Your Own Imaginary Boy Group With Top K-Drama Actors (M.A.S.H.)

October 14, 2020
1 Min Read

Ok-drama actors are a gifted bunch, and we all know lots of them have an array of musical skills hidden up their sleeves! What would occur if our favourite actors banded collectively to type a Ok-pop boy group? Who could be in every position of singer, dancer, chief, rapper, and visible? The mixtures are countless, however this M.A.S.H. quiz will provide help to think about the chances!

Observe: Disregard the “17%” you see on the outcomes.

Effectively, who’s in your newly-formed boy group? Do you suppose they’d make it large within the Ok-pop world? Share your leads to the feedback under!

hgordon stays up method too late on weeknights marathoning Ok-dramas and making an attempt to maintain up with the newest Ok-pop releases.

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.