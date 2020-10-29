QUIZ: Create Your Own NCT Sub-Unit (M.A.S.H)

I feel we will all agree that 2020 isn’t shaping as much as be an incredible yr by any requirements. There’s a lot terribleness occurring, we simply need to put the yr behind us and begin rebuilding once more. Then in comes NCT! This tremendous group noticed all of the unfavourable connotation tied to “2020,” and determined to offer it a extra optimistic spin, and thus NCT2020 is born!

NCT2020 has a complete of 23(!) members, together with the same old suspects from NCT 127, WayV, and NCT Dream, and including on two new members, Shotaro and Sungchan. The boys simply dropped the primary a part of their 2020 undertaking a couple of days in the past, and the second half, “NCT 2020: RESONANCE Pt. 2” is scheduled to be launched in November.

So to tide you over till then, right here’s slightly quiz the place you possibly can create your individual little (imaginary) NCT sub-unit! Who’s your vocalist? Who’s your primary rapper? And who’s the maknae (on high)? Take the quiz and discover out!

Are you cheerful together with your fantasy sub-unit? And by the yr 2025, what number of NCT members do you suppose there will probably be? Give us your outcomes and predictions within the feedback beneath!

Belinda_C may be very excited for his or her 23-person group selection present and all of the chaos that comes with it! Talk NCT, SEVENTEEN, and Shinhwa along with her on Twitter!