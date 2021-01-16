QUIZ: How Compatible Are You With Kim Seon Ho?

If you happen to’ve clicked on this quiz, chances are high you’re a tad bit obsessive about Kim Seon Ho, and with good purpose! After his position as “good boy” Han Ji Pyeong within the rom-com “Begin-Up,” Kim Seon Ho has been stealing hearts everywhere in the world. Curious to see simply how appropriate you might be with this mega star? Take this quiz to seek out out!

Hey Soompiers, what have been your outcomes? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Music Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can also be the creator of “Okay-POP A To Z: The Definitive Okay-Pop Encyclopedia.” Ensure you comply with binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by means of her newest Korean crazes!

Presently watching: “Lovestruck In The Metropolis,” “Run On,” “The Uncanny Counter,” and “True Magnificence”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”

Wanting ahead to: Gained Bin‘s return to the small display screen