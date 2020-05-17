QUIZ: Take A Stance On These K-Pop Trends And We’ll Tell You Your Moral Alignment

For people who don’t know, right here’s a crash course on ethical alignment: there are 9 persona archetypes, ranging from a base of Good, Impartial, or Evil. From there, you may mix a type of with both Lawful, Impartial, or Chaotic. That mixture is your ethical alignment, and this quiz is designed to present you your ethical alignment with reference to your Ok-pop scorching takes. Nonetheless confused? Give the quiz a shot and also you’ll see what it’s all about.

What do you assume? Do you agree with your outcomes? Tell us within the feedback beneath!