QUIZ: What Will Your 2021 Relationship Status Be Based On Your Fave K-Pop From 2020?

January 3, 2021
1 Min Read

Your favourite music from this 12 months says rather a lot about the way you have been doing in 2020, however can it predict what your life shall be like in 2021? Possibly! Select your favourite releases from this 12 months and we’ll see if we are able to guess what your relationship standing shall be subsequent 12 months. Give it a shot, and are available again and tell us if we’re proper in 2022!

What did you get? Do you assume your outcomes will come true? Inform us within the feedback under!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

