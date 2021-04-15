General News

QUIZ: Which Actor/Actress Will You Have Jajangmyeon With?

April 15, 2021
1 Min Read

In the event you’ve been following Korean popular culture, you then’ve probably heard of Black Day. After a succession of romantic 14ths — Valentine’s Day on February 14 and White Day on March 14 — that remember love and relationships, the singles determined that sufficient is sufficient and thus Black Day, which falls on April 14, was born.

Now a staple for Black Day is to eat jajangmyeon, however chances are high most of us aren’t capable of get our fingers on some contemporary and genuine black bean sauce noodles. So let’s do that nearly, and whereas we’re at it, let’s discover ourselves a jajangmyeon buddy too. Sure, sure, it’s speculated to be a singles’ day, however hey, a little bit firm by no means hurts. (In addition to, a number of the actors and actresses included within the outcomes aren’t single anyway).

So, take the quiz and discover out who’ll be slurping up some noodles alongside you:

Who did you get as your jajangmyeon buddy? Tell us within the feedback under!

Belinda_C needs to strive some genuine jjamjamyeon! Speak SEVENTEEN, and Shinhwa along with her on Twitter!

How does this text make you are feeling?

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

