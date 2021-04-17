QUIZ: Which Baekhyun Song Are You?

With killer vocals and incredibly charismatic stage presence, EXO’s Baekhyun is an artist to be rivaled. Since 2019, he’s released a collection of albums that showcase his vocal range, incredible dance moves, and growth within the R&B genre. From “City Lights” to “Delight” to “BAEKHYUN” to “Bambi,” his songs encompass the fluttering, passionate, and melancholic feelings of love. There is not a single skip in his discography, and once you begin to listen to any track, it’s hard not to let the rest play on loop. He tantalizes his listeners no matter if he’s belting out melodic high notes or singing in his dreamy deeper register. Take the quiz below to find out which one of his songs is most like your personality!

Credits to Genius Lyrics, LyricsKpop, and Color Coded Lyrics for English translations.

Which Baekhyun song are you most like? Let us know in the comments below!

