QUIZ: Which “Begin-Up” Character Are You?

“Begin-Up” is making waves within the Ok-drama world as of late, and with good cause! Viewers are loving this contemporary and galvanizing story, particularly its many great characters. Inquisitive about which “Begin-Up” character you’re most much like? Are you extra just like the cheerful Search engine marketing Dal Mi (Suzy) or are you extra just like the big-hearted Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk)… or possibly the no-nonsense Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho)? Effectively marvel no additional, as a result of our quiz will let you know which of those lovable characters greatest matches your persona!

Hey Soompiers, which character are you? Did you get who you anticipated? Share your ends in the feedback beneath!

hgordon stays up approach too late on weeknights marathoning Ok-dramas and making an attempt to maintain up with the newest Ok-pop releases.