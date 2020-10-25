General News

QUIZ: Which BLACKPINK Collab Is Your Anthem?

October 25, 2020
BLACKPINK in your space! After 4 lengthy years, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé have lastly blessed us with the discharge of their first full-length album. Up so far, the lady group has gathered 4 worldwide collaborations with family names within the music trade: Dua Lipa, Woman Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B.

To have a good time their latest comeback, here’s a little quiz that cross-references the quartet’s fashion with their respective collaborators’ by way of which you could find out which collab speaks to you essentially the most. What are you ready for? Wager you wanna know!

Which BLACKPINK collab is your anthem? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

