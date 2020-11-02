General News

QUIZ: Which BLACKPINK Make-Up Style Should You Try Out?

November 2, 2020
1 Min Read

The BLACKPINK members are at all times flawless. Their model is ideal, and to prime it off, their make-up is beautiful! Every member has their very own distinctive model. Lisa is daring, Jennie is stylish, Jisoo is recent, and Rosé is cute. Have you ever ever needed to check out a few of their seems your self? Take the quiz under and discover out which BLACKPINK make-up model you need to check out!

Which look are you going to strive? Tell us within the feedback under!

vb2608 is a very long time Okay-pop lover and Shawol. An aspiring author and Okay-beauty obsessed, you may see extra of her on Instagram.

