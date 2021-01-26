General News

QUIZ: Which “Bridgerton” Character Are You Based On Your Taste In Okay-Pop?

January 26, 2021
1 Min Read

Expensive readers, you could have come throughout the most well liked development of the season: “Bridgerton.” This phenomenal – and dare I say, addictive – present is a historic romance that hails from the Regency period with a contemporary twist. This viral hit is predicated on the guide sequence of the identical identify, penned by Julia Quinn.

Every time a movie or a present manufacturing is trending, it’s enjoyable to hyperlink it to Okay-pop by placing collectively an fulfilling quiz. Nicely, this one is not any completely different! Uncover your interior “Bridgerton” character and tell us, or else Woman Whistledown may do it in your behalf!

Soompiers, which “Bridgerton” character are you? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan energetic dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.