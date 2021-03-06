QUIZ: Which Epik High Track Is Your Anthem?

Whether or not you’re a long-time fan or have solely lately found Epik High, you recognize that almost all of their discography – if not all of it – makes a handful of statements as a result of completely different matters the trio has addressed over time.

Ever surprise which observe represents you so properly that you just’d think about it an anthem? This quiz is right here that can assist you slim down your choices all whereas reminiscing about Epik High’s musical profession!

Which Epik High observe is your anthem? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.