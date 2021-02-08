QUIZ: Which EXO Music Video Do You Belong In?

EXO has all the time launched tremendous fascinating music movies, and also you’ve in all probability seen all of them a couple of hundred occasions! Have you ever ever puzzled which video you’d be finest suited to? Perhaps you’d like to be a part of a dance fest like “Growl” or maybe an emotional, tranquil video like “Miracles In December” is extra of your factor. Take the quiz beneath and discover out which EXO music video suits you when it comes to fashion and style!

Which music video did you get? Was it correct? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

vb2608 is a very long time Ok-pop lover and Shawol. An aspiring author and Ok-beauty obsessed, you may see extra of her on Instagram.