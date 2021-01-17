QUIZ: Which High Fashion K-Pop Look Are You?

There’s vogue, after which there’s excessive vogue. The glamour, the excessive finish designers – it’s one other stage of favor. Numerous idols could be seen sporting the newest sneakers and carrying a designer purse on the airport so it’s arduous to not fall in love with the excessive vogue type when it seems so wonderful on them. With their seems contemporary off the catwalk, there’s loads of totally different Ok-pop excessive vogue seems. Take the quiz under and see which look would greatest swimsuit you!

Which look did you get? Tell us within the feedback under!

vb2608 is a very long time Ok-pop lover and Shawol. An aspiring author and Ok-beauty obsessed, you possibly can see extra of her on Instagram.