QUIZ: Which Idol On YouTube Should Collaborate With You?

For a while, idols have been becoming a member of YouTube and sharing a wide range of content material with their followers. Vlogs, life-style, skincare, podcasts… Mainly, there’s a little little bit of every thing for everybody!

Have you ever ever considered the potential of that includes in one in every of your favourite idols’ movies? Possibly a joint mukbang or a Q&A session? The choices are countless! Nicely, it’s time to seek out out. Take this quiz and tell us which idol on YouTube might be collaborating with you!

Soompiers, which idol on YouTube ought to collaborate with you? Tell us within the feedback under.

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.