QUIZ: Which K-Drama House Of Actors Are You Quarantining With?

Quarantining can get fairly boring generally. When binge-watching reveals, consuming all of your snacks, and video-calling all of your family and friends simply isn’t sufficient, it’s enjoyable to daydream about which hunky Okay-drama actors you could possibly quarantine with. Feels like a dream come true, proper? Take this quiz to see which Okay-drama home of actors you could possibly quarantine with!

Hey Soompiers, what had been your outcomes? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Music Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can also be the writer of “Okay-POP A To Z: The Definitive Okay-Pop Encyclopedia.” Ensure you observe binahearts on Instagram as she journeys via her newest Korean crazes!

At present watching: “The King: Everlasting Monarch” and “Coronary heart Sign 3”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”

Wanting ahead to: Gained Bin‘s return to the small display screen