QUIZ: Which K-Pop Group Should You Have A Virtual Hangout With?

December 11, 2020
Group hangouts are at all times fulfilling, and when completely different personalities get collectively, you’re in for good enjoyable! It’s been nearly a yr since bodily hangouts in massive numbers had been mainly banned – thanks not, COVID-19 – which has opened the door to digital hangouts. That’s proper, video calls at the moment are the brand new assembly place for associates who want to catch up.

Whereas we’re used to idol teams internet hosting reside broadcasts, wouldn’t or not it’s extra intriguing to think about a digital hangout with them? Take our quiz and tell us which Ok-pop group can be your hangout buddy on-line!

Soompiers, which Ok-pop group are you gonna hang around with nearly? Tell us within the feedback under.

