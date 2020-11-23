QUIZ: Which K-Pop Song Represents Your Thanksgiving?

This 12 months, Thanksgiving hits a bit otherwise. Whereas the vacation is all about giving thanks and exhibiting gratitude for what we have now, there’s yet one more factor we might have taken without any consideration because it occurs mechanically: respiration. COVID-19 has affected 2020 in methods we may by no means have seen coming, but it surely has additionally taught us to understand the littlest of issues that we’d take without any consideration at instances.

The next quiz places these little particulars again in perspective. Reply the questions to seek out out which Ok-pop track represents the factor you’re grateful for essentially the most this Thanksgiving!

So, which Ok-pop track represents your Thanksgiving? Tell us within the feedback beneath.

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.