General News

QUIZ: Which K-Pop Song Sums Up Your 2020?

January 1, 2021
1 Min Read

I feel I communicate for everybody after I say that 2020 has been essentially the most troublesome 12 months up to now couple of a long time on each degree. Whereas the longer term is unsure, there’s hope that we bid farewell all sorrows and hardships with this 12 months lastly reaching its finish.

As we welcome a brand new 12 months and we cross our fingers as onerous as we will for a serene 2021, let’s look again on how the present 12 months has formed your lives via this quiz and discover out which Ok-pop track sums up your 2020.

So, which Ok-pop track displays your 2020? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan energetic dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.