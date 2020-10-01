QUIZ: Which Male Idol Will Invite You To His Chuseok Family Gathering?

Chuseok is upon us! Actually that means “Autumn eve,” this harvest competition is often known as Korean Thanksgiving Day. Throughout this three-day vacation, households reunite of their ancestral hometowns and rejoice collectively in a festive ambiance.

Whether or not you’ve celebrated Chuseok earlier than or solely learn about it since you’re acquainted with Korean tradition, it could be enjoyable to think about a situation the place you’d be part of your favourite idol to rejoice Chuseok with them. What are you ready for? Reply our questions beneath and share your outcome with us!

Which idol shall be inviting you to their Chuseok household gathering? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan vigorous dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.