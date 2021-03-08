QUIZ: Which Of Song Joong Ki’s K-Drama Characters Is Your Soulmate?

Song Joong Ki is at the moment starring within the extremely anticipated tvN crime drama “Vincenzo.” There’s all the time a variety of buzz round this Hallyu star at any time when he comes out in a brand new drama, and rightfully so! He by no means fails in showcasing his superb appearing expertise, chemistry along with his co-stars, and general attractiveness. Whether or not you’re a longtime and even latest Song Joong Ki fan, you may be curious as to see which of his Okay-drama characters is your soulmate. Take this quiz to search out out!

Hey Soompiers, what have been your outcomes? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, however she has been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop these days. She can also be the writer of “Okay-POP A To Z: The Definitive Okay-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure to comply with binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by means of her newest Korean crazes!

At the moment watching: “Youn’s Keep,” “Vincenzo,” “The Penthouse 2,” “She Would By no means Know,” and “Hiya, Me!”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard” and “True Magnificence”

Wanting ahead to: Received Bin‘s return to the small display