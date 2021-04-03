General News

QUIZ: Which Song From A K-Drama OST Fits Your Current Vibe?

April 3, 2021
1 Min Read

Everybody’s vibing to totally different moods lately, and it’s enjoyable to match them to some strong Ok-drama OST songs, wouldn’t you agree? Take this quiz to see which track from a Ok-drama OST finest represents your present vibe!

Hey Soompiers, which K-Drama OST track did you get? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, however she has recently been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. She can also be the creator of “Ok-POP A To Z: The Definitive Ok-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure to observe binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by way of her newest Korean crazes!

At the moment watching: “Surprising Keep,” “Vincenzo,” “The Penthouse 2,” and “Hi there, Me!”
All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard” and “True Magnificence”
Wanting ahead to: Gained Bin‘s return to the small display

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.