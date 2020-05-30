General News

QUIZ: Which TWICE Song Represents You?

May 30, 2020
1 Min Read

TWICE has one of many richest discographies in Okay-pop. These hardworking and energetic girls have blessed us with so many bops since their debut with “Like Ooh-Ahh.” Flaunting their title tracks by their signature double catchphrases for some time, they quickly developed from a bubbly and harmless idea to tackle extra mature and daring musical kinds.

As they’re making ready to ship extra jams our means with their upcoming ninth mini-album “Extra & Extra” scheduled in June, revisit a few of TWICE’s previous hits by this quiz and see which one matches your preferences!

Which TWICE track represents you? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

