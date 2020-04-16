R. Kelly Asks Again to Be Launched, Citing Coronavirus Cases – Variety

R. Kelly’s legal professionals on Thursday renewed their request for him to be launched, after six inmates on the jail the place he’s being held examined constructive for COVID-19.

U.S. District Choose Ann Donnelly denied Kelly’s first request final week, saying he posed a flight threat and noting the priority that he would search to intimidate witnesses.

Kelly is being held on the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Heart, the place he’s awaiting trial on sexual misconduct, racketeering and different expenses. On the time of his first request, no inmates on the facility had examined constructive for the illness.

However on Wednesday, Bureau of Prisons officers disclosed that six inmates have examined constructive, in addition to seven workers members who’ve been involved with inmates. Within the renewed request, Kelly’s lawyer mentioned that he and the opposite inmates are experiencing “super stress and anxiousness” due to the scenario.

“Inmates are reportedly banging on doorways, partitions, and home windows begging for assist,” wrote lawyer Michael I. Leonard. “The one factor the MCC has performed is lock issues down, making circumstances really feel extra like solitary confinement; and probably, due to the character of this virus, locking in wholesome inmates with those that have already got the virus however who might not but be symptomatic.”

Leonard additionally cited Bureau of Prisons information indicating that nationwide, 500 inmates have examined constructive and there have been 17 deaths at BOP services.

“Primarily based on all the above, that Mr. Kelly will likely be contaminated with this lethal illness, is now sadly an absolute chance,” Leonard wrote.

He additionally argued that if Kelly have been to be launched to an condominium in Chicago, he could be on GPS monitoring and it might be practically not possible for him to flee.

Kelly “could be maybe the obvious and recognizable particular person on the streets of Chicago, or wherever else within the nation, in mild of the

extreme stay-at-home restrictions which might be and can proceed to be in place and enforced,” his lawyer wrote.

Prosecutors opposed Kelly’s first request for launch, saying he was not in a high-risk class and that the jail system had taken steps to mitigate the unfold of the illness, akin to offering extra free cleaning soap to inmates.