R. Kelly Hit With Sexual-Misconduct Charges From Two New Accusers

The Japanese District of New York on Friday filed a superseding indictment in opposition to R. Kelly, who already faces a number of prices in three states, that features extra prices stemming from two accusers who’ve been newly added to the swimsuit, in keeping with Rolling Stone. The singer’s New York trial begins on July 7.

Within the indictment, obtained by Rolling Stone, Kelly is accused of Mann Act violations (together with transportation and coercion of a minor), “sexual exploitation of a kid” and compelled labor counts from two accusers, Jane Doe #5 and Jane Doe #6.

The last-named lady additionally accuses Kelly of “figuring out publicity of infectious venereal illness,” because the singer “engaged in unprotected sexual activity with Jane Doe #6 with out first informing Jane Doe #6 that he had contracted herpes and acquiring her consent to sexual activity in these circumstances,” in keeping with the indictment states. Whereas this accusation has been made publicly up to now, it was not a part of the swimsuit, and its inclusion provides a reckless-endangerment cost in opposition to the singer.

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg stated through Twitter, “Having now had the chance to evaluate the newest superseding indictment in opposition to [Kelly], we don’t consider it basically adjustments something.”

Final month Kelly was hit with new federal prices in Chicago, alleging that he sexually abused a minor feminine for 4 years, starting in 1997. The superseding indictment alleged the singer sexually abused a woman who was recognized as “Minor 6.”

Kelly is already in jail as he awaits hearings in 4 jurisdictions on a battery of sexual abuse and misconduct prices, a lot of which contain ladies who had been minors on the time. Kelly may very well be arraigned on the brand new prices at his subsequent scheduled listening to for this particular case, which takes place on March 5. He has been held with out bond on the Metropolitan Correctional Heart in Chicago since July of final yr.