General News

R Kelly seeks release from jail, cites coronavirus risk

March 27, 2020
1 Min Read




50 minutes in the past
Leisure

Singer R Kelly has cited the unconventional coronavirus in asking a federal judge to unfastened him from a federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and totally different charges



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment