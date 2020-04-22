R. Kelly’s Bid For Coronavirus Release Is Denied Again – Variety

A federal choose on Tuesday once more denied R. Kelly’s bid for launch, regardless of a worsening coronavirus outbreak on the Chicago jail the place he’s being held.

U.S. District Decide Ann Donnelly, who had denied Kelly’s first request for launch on April 7, dominated that he stays a flight threat. She additionally famous the chance that he may search to coerce or intimidate witnesses.

“The dangers related to the defendant’s launch haven’t modified,” she wrote.

Kelly is being held on the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Heart, and is awaiting trial on quite a few fees — together with sexual misconduct fees and racketeering — in three states.

When Kelly’s attorneys first requested for his launch on March 26, no inmates on the federal facility had but examined optimistic for COVID-19. That has since modified. Kelly’s attorneys renewed the request on April 16, noting that six inmates had been identified with the illness.

This week, the protection knowledgeable the choose that an inmate on the identical ground as Kelly had examined optimistic. Kelly’s attorneys have argued that his — 53 — and medical historical past make him weak to the illness. They’ve additionally complained that the lockdown measures on the facility have made it practically unimaginable to work with Kelly to arrange for trial.

Kelly’s attorneys have requested that he be launched with a GPS monitoring system, and stated he that he would keep at a close-by house advanced. The protection has argued that Kelly confirmed as much as each court docket date on his 2002 case in state court docket in Illinois.

However in her ruling on Tuesday, Donnelly famous that he at present faces extra severe fees.

“Even other than the chance of flight, the chance that the defendant would attempt to impede justice or intimidate potential witnesses has not dissipated, and poses a hazard to the group,” she wrote.

Donnelly conceded that circumstances have worsened on the facility, but in addition stated, “Because the defendant acknowledges, the whole BOP inhabitants can’t be launched due to COVID-19.”