R. Kelly’s New York Trial Delayed Again Due to COVID Concerns

R. Kelly’s New York jury trial has been delayed for a fourth time due to COVID-19 issues, in accordance to the Chicago Tribune.

The singer had been scheduled to go on trial April 7 on racketeering costs — which allege he ran a felony enterprise designed to recruit girls for sexual misconduct — however at a standing listening to Tuesday, U.S. District Decide Ann Donnelly said that holding such a trial is “not practical in any respect,” contemplating the pandemic. She rescheduled the date for Aug. 9, a month earlier than Kelly is scheduled to go on trial in Chicago, the place he’s charged with a number of sexual abuse counts.

Kelly is being held on the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Middle, and is awaiting trial on quite a few costs — together with sexual misconduct costs and racketeering — in three states. Lots of the costs contain girls who had been minors on the time.

In latest months, three different Kelly associates had been charged with utilizing threats, intimidation and bribes in an try to affect the testimony of the singer’s alleged victims; his former supervisor Donnell Russell was arrested in August for allegedly phoning in a gun menace to a December 2018 screening of the “Surviving R. Kelly” Lifetime documentary that performed a big position in drumming up public opinion that culminated within the singer’s arrest.

The singer has additionally seen a number of bids for launch denied, regardless of coronavirus outbreaks on the Chicago jail the place he’s being held.

U.S. District Decide Ann Donnelly, noting that Kelly stays a flight threat and will search to coerce or intimidate witnesses, wrote, “The dangers related to the defendant’s launch haven’t modified.”