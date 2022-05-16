Rabbids Adventure Party confirms its release date in the West for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Stadia

Ubisoft’s latest financial report gave us clues about an imminent arrival of the game after its premiere in China.

Last Thursday we told you about the new Rabbids game that was waiting to make its appearance in the West: Rabbids Adventure Party was released in August 2021 in China for the Nintendo Switch and the Ubisoft’s latest financial report showed us the silhouette of some of the most anticipated launches of the company.

Finally, the French company has confirmed the official launch date of its new ‘party game’ for next June 30 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia. The title is developed by Ubisoft Chengdu and its mythological world is inspired by the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West”: a multiplayer title where the Rabbids will have to make their way through the chaos to get back home.

The Rabbids touch down in the West on June 30Rabbids: Party of Legends cuenta con 50 minigames where players will have to make silly poses, knock down opponents or dance, among other tests. We will also have customizable lists with our favorite mini-games, in addition to having different levels of difficulty for the AI, making the game accessible for any age.

“The monkey king and his minions Pigsy, Sandy, and Tripitaka must retrace their steps to send themselves and the other Rabbids home again. The story unfolds in four actseach of which occupies a different region on the game board and takes players on a journey through the mythical kingdom”, reads the description of Ubisoft shared by Gematsu. Rabbids fans have a double date from the hand of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, one of the great surprises of E3 2021 and that promises a lot.

