Rabbit Hole Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

John Requa and Glenn Ficarra are the creators of the new American espionage thriller television series Rabbit Hole, which will premiere on Paramount shortly.

John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin served as executive producers for the programme. The show’s producing firms are CBS Studios and Entertainment 360.

Kiefer Sutherland, Rob Yang, Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Walt Klink, Jason Butler Harner, Wendy Makkena, and many more well-known figures from the entertainment world are included in this series.

Paramount secured an order on the TV show, which the CBS Studios is producing, in May 2021. In February 2022, the series’ name was revealed. Beginning in May 2022, scenes for Rabbit Hole were filmed mostly in Toronto and Hamilton.

Sutherland’s portrayal of Jack Bauer on the Fox suspense drama 24, which ran from 2001 to 2010 and temporarily in 2014, is undoubtedly his most well-known role.

24 was a groundbreaking television series in terms of its plot format, without every show taking location in real-time and spanning a 24-hour period.

Sutherland continued acting in action-oriented roles after the programme ended, as President Tom Kirkman in the ABC/Netflix thriller Designated Survivor.

The creators of NBC’s This is Us and Rabbit Hole are John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. As an executive producer, Sutherland is also on board with Requa and Ficarra.

Hunt Baldwin, Suzan Bymel, and Charlie Gogolak are additional executive producers. The production will be handled by CBS Studios, while the distribution will be handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Rabbit Hole Release Date

The video game Rabbit Hole, created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, will soon be available. An espionage series starring Kiefer Sutherland and CBS Studios was commissioned by Paramount in May 2021 and was first revealed in February 2022. On April 26, 2023, the series is going to be made available. There will be eight episodes in this whole series.

Rabbit Hole Cast

Kiefer Sutherland will play John Weir, Rob Yang will play Edward Homm, Charles Dance will play Dr. Ben Wilson, Enid Graham will play Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner will play Valence, Walt Klink will play The Intern, Meta Golding will play Hailey Winton, Wendy Makkena will play Debra, and many more will play other roles in the anticipated cast lineups.

Rabbit Hole Trailer

Rabbit Hole Plot

Nevertheless, according to Deadline, Sutherland is playing the part of James Weir, a private espionage agent who must fight to preserve democracy in a society where there is a lot of misinformation, behaviour modification, surveillance states, and power-wielding interests.

What comes next is a stressful fight for freedom as Weir starts to expose a risky scheme by strong forces who are using data mining to manipulate masses all across the globe.

But in order to take them out, he must traverse surveillance, trickery, and disinformation—all tactics he utilised as an espionage operative.

