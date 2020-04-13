Race Across The World season 2 location information, from Mexico to Ushaia everywhere the couples visit

The BBC’s Race Across The World returned for a second sequence on March eighth, after final 12 months’s profitable debut.

The travelling present sees couples race from one a part of the world to one other 1000’s of miles away – with out the use of air journey or any of the trappings of contemporary day life.

In sequence one, the couples had to attempt to make their method to Singapore. This time they’ll be setting off from Mexico Metropolis in a race to attain the most southerly metropolis in the world, Ushuaia in Argentina.

All through the complete race, the workforce have to cross by means of seven checkpoints to attain their last vacation spot.

Right here’s the route they’ll be taking…

Episode 1

The groups began their journey off in Mexico Metropolis. From right here, they’d to make their method to the first checkpoint at Copan Ruinas in Honduras, an archaeological web site of the Maya civilization in the Copán Division of western Honduras, not far from the border with Guatemala.

Episode 2

With the race to Ushaia now totally underway, the 5 groups headed out of Copan Ruinas to their subsequent checkpoint – Panama Metropolis.

On this journey, couples travelled throughout huge swathes of Central America, passing by means of Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

Episode 3

Setting off from Panama Metropolis, the groups took to the Caribbean Sea, by-passing the most harmful place in the Western Hemisphere – the Darien Hole.

Nevertheless, problems rose when a state emergency was declared in Quito, Ecuador – the vacation spot of their subsequent checkpoint, forcing the groups to have to change their routes mid-race and head as a substitute to Villavieja, in the distant Colombian desert.

Episode 4

At the checkpoint in the Tatacoa Desert, leaders Emon and Jamiul had been first to be taught that the fourth checkpoint is Puno, a metropolis in southern Peru sitting at 3,827m up on the fringe of the highest and largest lake in South America, Lake Titicaca.

Episode 5

By episode 5, which is able to air on April fifth, couples will attain their midway level on the 25,000km journey to Ushaia.

To succeed in the subsequent checkpoint – Cafayate in Argentina – groups should select to journey by means of both Bolivia or Chile, however an unstable political local weather in each nations places everybody’s journeys in danger…

Race Across The World is on BBC Two at 8pm. In the event you’re searching for extra to watch try our TV information.