Race Across The World series 2: Everything you need to know

The BBC’s Race Across The World is making a return after its very profitable debut final 12 months.

The travelling present – which noticed quite a few travellers compete to attain Singapore from London with a set sum of money and a no-flying rule – turned BBC Two’s highest-performing first-series factual leisure episode in additional than three years, and one of many channel’s high 10 most-watched exhibits of the 12 months.

Because of this, it was commissioned for 2 extra series, with the second set to air very quickly.

So, when is it on? And what can viewers anticipate?

Right here’s every thing you need to know…

That is no vacation. It is the journey of a lifetime!#RaceAcrosstheWorld is again! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/enD9xz2S0s — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 27, 2020

When is it Race Across the World on?

Race Across The World started on Sunday eighth March at 8pm on BBC Two.

Episodes air every week at 8pm on BBC, with episode three on Sunday 22nd March.

The series can even be out there to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The second series has been prolonged by two additional weeks, so will present for eight weeks.

The place is Race Across the World filmed?

Like final 12 months, contestants might be pushed to their limits as they race from one place to one other 1000’s of miles away with out taking a single flight or utilizing their smartphone.

In series one, the {couples} had to try to make their approach to Singapore. This time they’ll be setting off from Mexico Metropolis in a race to attain essentially the most southerly metropolis on the planet, Ushuaia in Argentina.

Studio Lambert artistic director Tim Harcourt, who exec-produces the present, stated they initially deliberate to begin the journey off within the US, however there have been difficulties in doing this.

He defined: “We thought of beginning within the US but it surely’s presently very onerous to movie there. Mexico Metropolis was a way more alien start line than London. We are able to all vaguely think about how to get out of London however I problem anybody to get out of Mexico with restricted funds.”

The trailer for series two explains: “10 unlikely travellers [will] cross 16 nations with out the trimmings of on a regular basis life.”

It goes on to listing a few of these nations, which embody Mexico, Uruguay, Prague and Bolivia, earlier than exhibiting the {couples} hand over their telephones and race round to get to their vacation spot by way of horse, foot, boat or bus.

Had been there any challenges filming series two?

In accordance to Broadcast Now, Race Across the World execs had to re-route the contestants a number of instances to keep away from “bushy border crossings” throughout filming for the second series.

Inventive director Tim stated conflicts in nations resembling Ecuador – the place a series of protest and riots in opposition to austerity happened final 12 months – triggered among the checkpoints to be relocated.

“Nobody was harm or met their destiny on the butt of a rifle,” he defined.

Talking on a panel at a screening of the BBC2 present final month, commissioning editor Michael Jochnowitz stated well being and security was “paramount” and that he would have pulled the plug on the present if contestants had been at risk.

Are the contestants given any cash?

Series producer Lucy Curtis stated “cash points” had been way more of an issue within the second run.

Every contestant was given £1,453 to get from A to B with out flying, by way of a number of checkpoints.

Will there be a star model?

Series one consolidated to a mean viewers of 3m (11.four per cent) and its finale turned BBC2’s top-rated factual-entertainment episode for greater than three years with 3.4m (14.Three per cent).

It additionally over-indexed with 16-34 12 months olds, main to a double series recommission and the ordering of a star model.

Talking of the spin off, Jochnowitz stated it’s going to “discover celebrities and their relationships in a complete new approach”.

Tim added: “We’re used to seeing Joanna Lumley having a lush time someplace good however this might be a really totally different tackle a travelogue.”

Who’re the Race In opposition to the World {couples}?

This 12 months’s line-up features a mom and son duo and a twosome who can’t even pronounce the title of their last vacation spot. Right here’s a full breakdown.

Dom and Lizzie

Yorkshire siblings Dom, a instructing assistant, and Lizzie, a chalet host, need to use their race internationally to reconnect after drifting aside through the years. “My motivation for participating is to get the prospect to construct a stronger relationship with my brother, as I consider we now have much more in frequent than we each suppose,” Lucy stated.

Her brother Dom agreed, stating: “We used to be so shut once we had been youthful and it’s one thing we each acknowledge and have a need to get again.”

Emon and Jamiul

Emon and his nephew Jamiul reconnected not too long ago after ten years aside. Structure graduate Jamiul, who hopes the race will assist construct their relationship up once more, inspired his adventurous uncle to be a part of.

It seems to be like Emon’s aggressive spirit may get them far: “I don’t consider in coming in second, I don’t do shedding. I’m in it to win it.”

Jo and Sam

“My son and I get on so properly and he’s determined to journey, however I’m nervous of him going off on his personal,” psychotherapist and journey fanatic Jo explains of her reasoning behind becoming a member of the race.

Her 19-year-old son Sam, who suffers from ADHD, is having fun with working as a panorama gardener, however hopes his mum can educate him the ropes of travelling: “Mum and I are very shut; we regularly suppose or say the identical issues, she has travelled quite a bit in her life, so I believe it could be enjoyable to do it along with her.”

Shuntelle and Michael

Wise venture supervisor Shuntelle is used to 5-star journey, so the race is probably going to come as a little bit of a shock to the system. “It’s time to transfer away from the all-inclusive holidays in Jamaica and see what else the world has to provide. I additionally need to present my boyfriend that I’m not made out of cotton wool,” she says.

Mentioned boyfriend is ex-military Michael, loves the outside and desires to “win the competitors by doing one thing that I like to do.”

Jen and Rob

Jen and Rob have been married for 5 years, collectively for 9. Rob is hearing-impaired, with a current operation leaving him with solely 20% of listening to. “Due to my listening to loss, we don’t talk as a lot anymore so I would like this to problem and power us to enhance our communication,” he says.

“He loves to journey, and I would like to share a great expertise with him in any case of this heartache we’ve been by means of,” Jen says. “I would like to remind him what enjoyable is and present him that every thing is OK and sure, you’ve had to adapt to a brand new life, however look what we will obtain collectively.”

Race Across The World returns to BBC Two on at 8pm on eighth March