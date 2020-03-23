Race Across The World series 2: Everything you need to know

The BBC’s Race Across The World is making a return after its very profitable debut final 12 months.

The travelling present – which noticed numerous travellers compete to attain Singapore from London with a set amount of cash and a no-flying rule – turned BBC Two’s highest-performing first-series factual leisure episode in additional than three years, and one of many channel’s prime 10 most-watched reveals of the 12 months.

In consequence, it was commissioned for 2 extra series, with the second set to air very quickly.

So, when is it on? And what can viewers count on?

Right here’s all the pieces you need to know…

That is no vacation. It is the journey of a lifetime!#RaceAcrosstheWorld is again! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/enD9xz2S0s — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 27, 2020

When is it Race Across the World on?

Race Across The World started on Sunday eighth March at 8pm on BBC Two.

Episodes air every week at 8pm on BBC, with episode three on Sunday 22nd March.

The series may also be accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The second series has been prolonged by two additional weeks, so will present for eight weeks.

The place is Race Across the World filmed?

Like final 12 months, contestants might be pushed to their limits as they race from one place to one other hundreds of miles away with out taking a single flight or utilizing their smartphone.

In series one, the {couples} had to attempt to make their manner to Singapore. This time they’ll be setting off from Mexico Metropolis in a race to attain essentially the most southerly metropolis on the planet, Ushuaia in Argentina.

Studio Lambert artistic director Tim Harcourt, who exec-produces the present, mentioned they initially deliberate to begin the journey off within the US, however there have been difficulties in doing this.

He defined: “We thought-about beginning within the US nevertheless it’s at present very exhausting to movie there. Mexico Metropolis was a way more alien place to begin than London. We are able to all vaguely think about how to get out of London however I problem anybody to get out of Mexico with restricted funds.”

The trailer for series two explains: “10 unlikely travellers [will] cross 16 international locations with out the trimmings of on a regular basis life.”

It goes on to checklist a few of these international locations, which embody Mexico, Uruguay, Prague and Bolivia, earlier than exhibiting the {couples} hand over their telephones and race round to get to their vacation spot through horse, foot, boat or bus.

Have been there any challenges filming series two?

In accordance to Broadcast Now, Race Across the World execs had to re-route the contestants a number of occasions to keep away from “furry border crossings” throughout filming for the second series.

Inventive director Tim mentioned conflicts in international locations equivalent to Ecuador – the place a series of protest and riots towards austerity occurred final 12 months – triggered among the checkpoints to be relocated.

“Nobody was damage or met their destiny on the butt of a rifle,” he defined.

Talking on a panel at a screening of the BBC2 present final month, commissioning editor Michael Jochnowitz mentioned well being and security was “paramount” and that he would have pulled the plug on the present if contestants had been in peril.

Are the contestants given any cash?

Series producer Lucy Curtis mentioned “cash points” had been far more of an issue within the second run.

Every contestant was given £1,453 to get from A to B with out flying, through a number of checkpoints.

Will there be a star model?

Series one consolidated to a mean viewers of 3m (11.four per cent) and its finale turned BBC2’s top-rated factual-entertainment episode for greater than three years with 3.4m (14.Three per cent).

It additionally over-indexed with 16-34 12 months olds, main to a double series recommission and the ordering of a star model.

Talking of the spin off, Jochnowitz mentioned it would “discover celebrities and their relationships in an entire new manner”.

Tim added: “We’re used to seeing Joanna Lumley having a lush time someplace good however this might be a really totally different tackle a travelogue.”

Who’re the Race Towards the World {couples}?

This 12 months’s line-up features a mom and son duo and a twosome who can’t even pronounce the title of their ultimate vacation spot. Right here’s a full breakdown.

Dom and Lizzie

Yorkshire siblings Dom, a instructing assistant, and Lizzie, a chalet host, need to use their race the world over to reconnect after drifting aside through the years. “My motivation for collaborating is to get the prospect to construct a stronger relationship with my brother, as I imagine we’ve got much more in frequent than we each assume,” Lucy mentioned.

Her brother Dom agreed, stating: “We used to be so shut once we had been youthful and it’s one thing we each acknowledge and have a need to get again.”

Emon and Jamiul

Emon and his nephew Jamiul reconnected just lately after ten years aside. Structure graduate Jamiul, who hopes the race will assist construct their relationship up once more, inspired his adventurous uncle to be a part of.

It appears to be like like Emon’s aggressive spirit may get them far: “I don’t imagine in coming in second, I don’t do shedding. I’m in it to win it.”

Jo and Sam

“My son and I get on so properly and he’s determined to journey, however I’m nervous of him going off on his personal,” psychotherapist and journey fanatic Jo explains of her reasoning behind becoming a member of the race.

Her 19-year-old son Sam, who suffers from ADHD, is having fun with working as a panorama gardener, however hopes his mum can train him the ropes of travelling: “Mum and I are very shut; we frequently assume or say the identical issues, she has travelled quite a bit in her life, so I feel it could be enjoyable to do it along with her.”

Shuntelle and Michael

Smart venture supervisor Shuntelle is used to 5-star journey, so the race is probably going to come as a little bit of a shock to the system. “It’s time to transfer away from the all-inclusive holidays in Jamaica and see what else the world has to supply. I additionally need to present my boyfriend that I’m not made out of cotton wool,” she says.

Stated boyfriend is ex-military Michael, loves the outside and desires to “win the competitors by doing one thing that I like to do.”

Jen and Rob

Jen and Rob have been married for 5 years, collectively for 9. Rob is hearing-impaired, with a latest operation leaving him with solely 20% of listening to. “Due to my listening to loss, we don’t talk as a lot anymore so I need this to problem and drive us to enhance our communication,” he says.

“He loves to journey, and I need to share a superb expertise with him in any case of this heartache we’ve been by way of,” Jen says. “I need to remind him what enjoyable is and present him that all the pieces is OK and sure, you’ve had to adapt to a brand new life, however look what we will obtain collectively.”

Race Across The World returns to BBC Two on at 8pm on eighth March