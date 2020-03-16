Race Across the World sneak peak hints at trouble for Shuntelle and Michael

Race Across the World returns for the second episode of season 2 tonight – and a sneak peak offered by the BBC reveals one in every of the groups confronted with one thing of a catastrophe.

Shuntelle and Michael, who’re travelling by Honduras as they goal to achieve the subsequent checkpoint in Panama Metropolis, uncover that they’ve misplaced a vital merchandise.

Sure – whereas selecting up some provides at a meals store Michael realises that he’s misplaced his cash belt, which incorporates greater than half of the pair’s remaining price range for the complete race.

Panicking, Michael begins a search for the lacking belt – trying at a avenue meals stall, a bus from which he’d not too long ago disembarked and assorted different areas they’ve not too long ago been such that they will resume their journey with their money nonetheless in tact.

And naturally this search makes use of up invaluable time, threatening the crew’s place in the race.

Have a look at the preview clip and tune in tonight to see if Michael is ready to find the lacking belt…

Race Across the World sees 5 groups endure an adrenaline-fuelled journey, with little greater than a backpack, restricted money and no telephones or web entry, as they race to achieve the end line earlier than their rivals.

Race Across the World returns tonight, Sunday 15th March at 8pm on BBC Two