Race Across the World sneak peek sees Emon and Jamiul risk their lead

Race Across the World returns tonight for episode 4 of season two, and a sneak peek launched by the BBC has revealed that frontrunners Emon and Jamiul shall be taking a scenic detour – and doubtlessly risking their lead.

The pair resolve to embark on an expedition up Peru’s well-known landmark Rainbow Mountain and trek to the summit -standing at 5,200 metres, over 400 metres greater than Europe’s tallest peak, Mount Blanc.

The mountain’s vibrant stripes (the results of 14 completely different minerals) had been solely revealed in 2015, when local weather change induced the snow to soften.

Jamiul, an Bronchial asthma sufferer, struggles in the excessive altitude, however appears decided to achieve the peak and preserve “thoughts over matter”, declaring, “If I can do that, I can do a hell of much more”.

In the clip, the pair additionally face “adversarial climate” and snow as they climb up the mountain, accompanied by a herd of adorned llamas.

And naturally, the longer they spend struggling up the mountain, the shorter their lead over the different race opponents…

Check out the preview clip and tune in tonight to see how the pair’s sightseeing will affect their lead in the race.

Race Across the World returns tonight, Sunday 29th March at 8pm on BBC Two. Caught for one thing to look at in the meantime? Try what else is on with our TVInformation.