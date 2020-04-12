Race Across the World’s Emon and Jamiul emotional after heart-wrenching scenes in Brazil

Race Across the World will probably be proceed this night (12th April) as the groups begin their sixth leg of the epic journey.

Armed with only a backpack, a bit of money and their brains, the contestants now have to move via Brazil, however they see some devastating sights.

Bradford and Manchester lads Emon and Jamiul are making their approach to a significant bus connection once they come throughout a bunch of youngsters who’re sleeping tough by a busy meals market.

The heart-wrenching scene hits dwelling and Emon says: “It shouldn’t be like this, man.” He desperately tries to search out one thing in his baggage to offer the youngsters that will probably be of some worth to them.

Jamiul is totally overcome by the devastating circumstances the youngsters reside in and says: “Seeing that complete household, I simply can’t for the lifetime of me perceive. My uncle dealt with it higher than I did. I’d say he’s stronger, that man, he can maintain himself collectively.”

Emon displays: “Very first thing I seen once I went there, there have been no footwear, seeing little ft poking out of the blanket and they had been black as something. So I simply did what any human being ought to do actually.”

He gives the youngsters something he can spare, together with his beloved taking part in playing cards, in try and carry some form of pleasure to the youngsters.

Emon and Jamiul will certainly always remember the emotional scenes, even after their unbelievable journey involves a conclusion.

The Race Across the World group nonetheless have three extra routes to observe after tonight. We will anticipate the finale in early Might.

Race Across the World continues tonight on BBC Two at 8pm.