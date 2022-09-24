Racer RTX will arrive in November as a demo for the RTX 40... if you can buy them

It’s built to run at 4K and 60fps on the Ada Lovelace, but we imagine DLSS 3 has a lot to do with it.

during his Geforece Beyond, Jensen Huangpresident of Nvidia, apart from officially showing his new RTX 4080 and 4080, showed a video of Racer RTXa real-time demonstration of what it is capable of, on the one hand, Omniverse and, on the other, the RTX 40 together with the new ray tracing and DLSS 3.0 technologies (with the corresponding Frame Generation). Now it has confirmed that it will arrive in November (yes, just when AMD will present its RX 7000).

Nvidia Omniverse, meanwhile, is a “easily expandable platform for realistic, scalable, multi-GPU, real-time 3D design collaboration and simulation.” That is, a suite that brings together the workflows of various applications for connect different equipment. Pixar itself is one of the users, and the inspiration of Racer RTX in its films is quite evident…

The demo boasts visual effects (lighting, shadows) created by tracing paths and accurate realistic physics simulations, with a tremendous result. If you have not seen the video that we have placed above, do it, at least to see how light changes between day and night…and why Racer RTX will only be available for new Ada Lovelace of the company.

“Racer RTX showcases the latest NVIDIA technologies including real-time ray tracing, DLSS 3, and PhysX. Available as a tech demo for series GPUs GeForce RTX 40 in NovemberRacer RTX is a true-to-physics interactive simulation featuring the most realistic RC cars ever.” In addition, the demo runs at 4K and 60fps thanks to the power of the new RTX 40 and, we imagine, thanks to that DLSS 3.

