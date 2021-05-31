Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021: Complete Squads, Whole Agenda, Are living Streaming Main points

The second one season of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy started on Would possibly 29 this yr. The event comprises 8 groups and each and every staff gets seven suits every to end up their mettle. The sequence can be performed at 11 other venues throughout England. This league is called after former England captain Rachael Flint.

Lightning: Kathryn Bryce (c), Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland

Western Hurricane: Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins, Lauren FIler

Central Sparks: Eve Jones (c), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Clare Boycott, Thea Brookes, Steph Butler, Gwen Davies, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Hill, Milly House, Amy Jones, Marie Kelly, Anisha Patel, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong

Sunrisers: Hayley Brown, Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Kelly Citadel, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Katie Midwood, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr, Scarlett Hughes, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe

Northern Diamonds: Hollie Armitage (c), Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Ella Telford, Lauren Winfield-Hill

South East Stars: Maxine Blythin, Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Grey, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies

Southern Vipers: Georgia Adams, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Ariana Dowse, Carla Rudd, Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Windfall Cowdrill

North West Thunder: Alex Hartley (c), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Daniella Collins, Kate Pass, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner

The place will the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 be streamed in India?

In India, cricket lovers can watch the event at the site or YouTube channel of the groups.

Here’s a have a look at the day-wise agenda of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021:

Would possibly 29, Saturday

Sunrisers vs South East Stars, 3:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs Lightning, 3:00 PM

Western Hurricane vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

Would possibly 31, Monday

Central Sparks vs Western Hurricane, 3:00 PM

Lightning vs Northern Diamonds, 3:00 PM

Thunder vs Sunrisers, 3:00 PM

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

June 5, Saturday

South East Stars vs Western Hurricane, 3:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds, 3:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

June 6, Sunday

Thunder vs Lightning, 3:00 PM

June 12, Saturday

Central Sparks vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

Lightning vs Sunrisers, 3:00 PM

Western Hurricane vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars, 3:00 PM

September 10, Friday

Thunder vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

South East Stars vs Lightning, 3:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Western Hurricane, 3:00 PM

September 12, Sunday

Central Stars vs South East Stars, 3:00 PM

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers, 3:00 PM

Western Hurricane vs Lightning, 3:00 PM

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

September 18, Saturday

Lightning vs Central Sparks, 3:00 PM

South East Stars vs Thunder, 3:00 PM

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds, 3:00 PM

Western Hurricane vs Sunrisers, 3:00 PM

September 22, Wednesday

TBC vs TBC, 3/4 Position Playoff, 3:00 PM

September 25, Saturday

TBC vs TBC, Ultimate, 3:00 PM

In the meantime, the primary season of the sequence used to be gained by way of Southern Vipers. The staff beat Northern Diamonds within the ultimate fit to clinch the name.

