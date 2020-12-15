Rachael Leigh Cook Joins ‘She’s All That’ Remake

Rachael Leigh Cook, the star of the 1999 movie “She’s All That,” has joined the forged of Miramax’s gender-swapped remake, titled “He’s All That.”

Cook will painting the mom of Padgett Sawyer, the remake’s protagonist, performed by TikTok star Addison Rae. Within the 1999 authentic, Cook performed Laney Boggs, the lovable artwork nerd who was revamped by Freddie Prinze Jr.’s character, Zackary Siler.

“He’s All That” stars Rae in a task impressed by Zackary and “Cobra Kai” actor Tanner Buchanan as Cameron Kweller, the least fashionable boy at school. In an try and avenge her popularity from an embarrassing fallout together with her boyfriend, Padgett accepts the problem to show Cameron into the college’s Promenade King.

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many acquainted faces! This model has a terrific new spin that I feel individuals will actually take pleasure in,” Cook mentioned.

Cook most lately starred in Netflix’s “Love, Assured,” which was the platform’s No. 1 most-watched movie of September. In an interview with Selection about her new movie and her expertise in “She’s All That,”Cook mentioned: “I’m simply grateful daily that I didn’t come of age within the period of digital camera telephones, and but, that makes me sound far more scandalous than I really was.”

Directed by Mark Waters — who additionally helmed “Imply Ladies” and “Freaky Friday” — “He’s All That” is penned by R. Lee Fleming, who wrote “She’s All That.” Unique producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are additionally on board, and the movie is being produced by Miramax.

The “He’s All That” forged additionally consists of Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Andrew Matarazzo, Vanessa Dubasso, Myra Malloy, Annie Jacob, Brian Torres, Romel De Silva, Dominic Goodman, Ryan Hollis and Tiffany Simon.

Cook is represented by Dan Spilo at Business Leisure.