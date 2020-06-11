Rachel Adedeji quit Hollyoaks after handing in notice months before making racism accusations

“Nevertheless, the notice interval did permit the writers time to present Lisa Loveday a particularly gripping exit storyline. Viewers will see this story play out later this yr as her last scenes had been filmed shortly before lockdown.”

A spokesperson for Hollyoaks instructed RadioTimes.com : “Rachel made the choice to go away Hollyoaks to pursue different alternatives earlier final yr which saddened us at Hollyoaks as she is among the main forged members in the present.

She just lately known as out the cleaning soap for its “performative” assist of the Black Lives Matter motion.

Rachel Adedeji made the choice to go away Hollyoaks and handed in her notice before the beginning of lockdown.

A spokesperson for Adedeji added: “It had all the time been our intention for Rachel to go away the present after a time frame. She liked her time on Hollyoaks and the exit storyline was overtly mentioned with the producers and her collectively, in a collaborative format.”

Adedeji just lately voiced her anger in direction of the Channel four cleaning soap over their assist of Black Lives Matter, sharing particulars of racism she mentioned she had skilled and witnessed on the programme.

My ideas on the Hollyoaks response to Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/jvOxzCQkl0 — Rachel Adedeji (@RachelASongs) June 5, 2020

“Did Black Lives Matter once I was instructed ‘You’re all the identical’ by a make up artist you employed, and stays in employment until at the present time?” she posted on Instagram.

“Did Black Lives Matter when plenty of feminine black actors had been pressured to drastically change their hair, as a result of if not, the viewers, ‘wouldn’t be capable to inform them aside’?

“Do Black Lives Matter when my fellow black forged mates are deemed offended, aggressive, and too vocal?

“Did Black Lives Matter once we had been known as ‘blackies’ by a senior member of the manufacturing crew?

“Do Black Lives actually Matter to you if over the past 4 years at Hollyoaks, I’ve solely labored with ONE black director?”

Adedeji went on to name Hollyoaks’ publish in assist of the Black Lives Matter motion “performative and disingenuous”.

Hollyoaks have since launched an investigation into the matter and issued an announcement saying they have to “stamp out implicit bias”.

“Hollyoaks has been deeply shocked and saddened by points which were dropped at our consideration over the weekend,” the assertion learn. “Lime Photos strives to have zero tolerance of racism or any type of discrimination throughout all of its exhibits however it’s clear we’ve additional work to do. We should stamp out implicit bias which implies calling out racism wherever and at any time when we see it.

“We’ll proceed so as to add to our motion plan as we proceed and broaden our dialogue with forged and employees. We’ve got already launched a sequence of subsequent steps, set out under:

“We’re reaching out to all of our forged and employees which have raised issues to be sure that we handle particular person points and issues. We’ve got requested all forged, employees and freelancers to share with us any additional problems with concern or cases of unacceptable behaviour that they haven’t beforehand raised.

“We’re working with unconscious bias trainers to reinforce Lime’s all employees coaching to assist handle issues raised by forged and employees. All BAME employees, freelancers and forged will probably be provided mentoring from Lime’s senior administration.”

The assertion continued:“We’ll construct on our work in direction of making Lime as various and inclusive as potential throughout all elements of recruitment and expertise retention, on and off-screen.

Lime’s BAME writers and administrators schemes will probably be reviewed and augmented to drive larger inclusivity inside the business.

“We’re enterprise a direct and in-depth evaluate of firm and forged liaisons throughout Lime. We will probably be producing a Hollyoaks podcast the place our black forged will share their experiences on racism to their viewers.

“We’re very acutely aware that we have to do extra and are dedicated to making adjustments that we have to make. The onus is upon our firm collectively and us all as people inside our neighborhood to deal with racism, and it’s a duty which all of us right here at Hollyoaks are taking over totally.”

