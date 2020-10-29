Rachel Bloom to Write *NSYNC Superfan Movie For Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Rachel Bloom is including boy band aficionado to her resume.

The co-creator of hit collection “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend” has signed on to write the script for a film about two *NSYNC superfans at Sony Footage label TriStar.

Based mostly on an thought by band member and producer Lance Bass, Bloom is tackling the undertaking about actual life greatest buddies Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, who spent a summer season following *NSYNC on their final world tour.

“I’m so excited to work on this street journey musical that can discover the character of early 2000’s nostalgia and if the previous was, certainly, truly higher. Additionally, I GET TO WORK WITH LANCE BASS!” stated Bloom.

Bass is producing by means of his eponymous manufacturing label with Cindy Cowan for Cindy Cowan Leisure. Shary Shirazi, VP of Manufacturing, and Nicole Brown, President of TriStar Footage, are overseeing the undertaking for the studio.

Bloom’s first guide, “I Need To Be The place The Regular Individuals Are,” will probably be revealed by Grand Central Publishing on November seventeenth. For her portrayal of the high-strung Rebecca Bunch within the The CW collection “Loopy,” Bloom received the Globe for greatest actress in tv collection musical or comedy in 2016. In 2018, she was award the Primetime Emmy for excellent authentic music and lyrics for the tune “Antidepressants Are So Not A Massive Deal.”

Bloom is represented by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.