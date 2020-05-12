Rachel Brosnahan to Star in Life-Swap Comedy ‘The Swap’ for Amblin – Variety

Rachel Brosnahan is about to star in “The Swap,” a life-swap comedic drama primarily based on Beth O’Leary’s novel of the identical title.

Bekka Bowling is adapting the screenplay for “The Swap,” which is about up at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Companions.

The dramedy facilities round a 29-year-old guide, and her 79-year-old grandmother, who determine to swap lives (together with cell telephones) for two months, after a sequence of non-public setbacks. The youthful girl strikes to a tiny Yorkshire village to sort out the obligations of canine strolling and neighborhood watch and the older girl finds herself in a tiny London flat, navigating relationship apps and beginning up a social membership for lonely Londoners.

Kristie Macosko Krieger (“The Put up,” “Bridge of Spies”) will produce, whereas O’Leary will function government producer alongside Brosnahan. Amblin Companions’ president of Ppoduction Jeb Brody will oversee the venture for the studio.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Amblin to convey Beth O’Leary’s lovely guide to life.” Brosnahan mentioned in an announcement. “I used to be completely charmed and deeply moved from the primary web page to the final and might’t wait to share Leena and Eileen’s story with everybody.”

O’Leary’s guide “The Swap” was launched in the U.Ok. final month and has turn out to be a Sunday Occasions sestseller. It’s going to publish in the USA and Canada on Aug. 18. Her debut novel “The Flatshare,” which she wrote on the prepare as she commuted to her day job in kids’s publishing, was launched final yr and was a Sunday Occasions high 5 bestseller.

Brosnahan is repped by Brillstein Companions, CAA and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams & Dunham. O’Leary is represented by Sheila David and Tanera Simons on the Darley Anderson Literary, TV & Movie Company, London & Richard Thompson at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson, LLP. Bowling is represented by CAA and Robert Taylor at The Artists Partnership.