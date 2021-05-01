Rachel Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Pictures Promotes Russell Kahn

Scrap Paper Pictures, founded by Rachel Brosnahan, has promoted Russell Kahn to creative executive. In his new role, Kahn will work alongside Paige Simpson, Scrap Paper Pictures’ head of development.

“Russell is a fiercely intelligent, passionate and generous collaborator who has his finger on the pulse of a new generation of talented artists,” Brosnahan tells Variety, announcing Kahn’s promotion. “I’m grateful and excited to start this new chapter of Scrap Paper Pictures alongside him.”

Kahn first joined the production banner in an assistant role, helping to maintain the company’s initial development slate.

“Rachel and Scrap Paper Pictures are committed to an entertainment ecosystem that lifts authentic voices and champions risk-taking creatives,” Kahn said. “It is a privilege to work with and learn from Rachel and Paige, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration in this new capacity.”

A graduate of Northwestern University, Kahn started his career at CAA in the motion picture literary department, before moving to the agency’s theater department in New York. As an independent producer, Kahn co-founded the multi-platform storytelling hub “Voyeur,” which has produced immersive experiences, commercial content and short narrative work that has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, Raindance Film Festival and Outfest, among other high-profile events.

Scrap Paper Pictures develops and produces film, television, theater and digital content across all genres. Brosnahan, the Emmy- and SAG Award-winning star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” launched the company with the mission to celebrate bold and dynamic artists both behind and in front of the camera.

In 2019, Brosnahan and Scrap Paper Pictures inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios to develop projects under the production banner. Most recently, the company executive produced the all-female comedy special “Yearly Departed,” which debuted in December 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. The special was nominated for a Writers Guild Award and an Art Directors Guild Award. Brosnahan also produced and starred in the Amazon Original feature film “I’m Your Woman,” from writer-director Julia Hart.

Upcoming, Brosnahan is set to executive produce and star in “The Switch,” a comedic drama based on Beth O’Leary’s novel of the same name, with Amblin Partners. Scrap Paper Pictures also has the comedy series “Am I There Yet?” in the works at Amazon.