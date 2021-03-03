Rachel Lindsay: ‘Bachelorette’ Shouldn’t Film Until Problems Handled

Rachel Lindsay, the first-ever Black star of “The Bachelorette,” is looking out the ABC franchise for staying silent as the continued racial controversy involving host Chris Harrison and “The Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell continues to spiral.

On Lindsay’s podcast “Increased Studying,” which she hosts with Van Lathan, she stated the present shouldn’t start filming “The Bachelorette” till the franchise figures out easy methods to deal with its ever-mounting issues.

“They’re about to enter manufacturing for ‘The Bachelorette,’” Lindsay, who starred as “The Bachelorette” in 2017, stated on the podcast, which went up early Tuesday morning. “I believe they need to simply cease till … they get the prepare again on the tracks. You’re going to go one other season, however you continue to have all of those points. How have you ever fastened them coming into a brand new season? You actually haven’t. I believe that they should take a beat, determine issues out, regroup after which carry the product again to us in a approach that we are able to all take pleasure in it like we used to.”

Earlier this 12 months, when the present season of “The Bachelor” started airing, Kirkconnell — who stays a frontrunner contestant on Matt James’ season, which wraps up in two weeks — got here underneath fireplace as older photographs of her resurfaced on social media. Within the footage, she is seen in attendance at an Outdated South plantation-themed fraternity celebration. She additionally favored photographs that comprise pictures of the Accomplice flag.

Following the social media controversy, Lindsay, who’s a correspondent on “Further,” interviewed Harrison on the leisure information present and requested him his ideas about Kirkconnell. Harrison went to nice lengths to defend Kirkconnell, calling out the “woke police” and suggesting that the racist conduct was not as dangerous in 2018 as it could be at the moment in 2021. Lindsay objected to that argument.

For the reason that broadly criticized interview aired, the scandal has escalated, with Harrison stepping other than the collection (he received’t be internet hosting the “After the Ultimate Rose” episode this month), and quite a few “Bachelor” alums calling out the franchise for its poor dealing with of race and variety.

The Harrison controversy comes as “The Bachelor” is airing its first season with a Black lead, for the reason that present debuted in 2002. The present season additionally options probably the most numerous pool of contestants within the franchise’s historical past.

Each Harrison and Kirkconnell issued their very own apologies on their private social media accounts — and on Tuesday, it was reported that Harrison will likely be interviewed by Michael Strahan on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this week. However ABC and Warner Bros., which produces “The Bachelor,” haven’t made any official feedback concerning the controversy, although the manager producers of the franchise tweeted a press release yesterday, in help of Lindsay, who has been the goal of hateful harassment, ever since her interview with Harrison.

Lindsay is now calling out the franchise for its silence.

“They should come out and say one thing,” Lindsay stated on the podcast.