Rachel Lindsay Deletes Instagram Following Bachelor Nation Harassment

Media persona Rachel Lindsay, who was The Bachelor franchise’s first-ever Black lead in 2017, has deleted her Instagram account on account of harassment and hate she has acquired from Bachelor Nation.

The net harassment follows Lindsay’s “Additional” interview with “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, throughout which he defended present contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who has been beneath hearth for resurfaced photographs of her in attendance at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal. After apologizing, Harrison then introduced that he’s “stepping apart” from the franchise for “a time frame,” inflicting some “Bachelor” followers to direct hateful feedback towards Lindsay.

On Friday, Lindsay’s “Greater Studying” podcast co-host Van Lathan launched an Instagram clip confirming that Lindsay has deactivated her account and condemning the assaults.

“My co-host on ‘Greater Studying,’ Rachel Lindsay, disabled her Instagram earlier as we speak,” Lathan stated. “She did it as a result of that’s how a lot hate she’s getting from Bachelor followers, who’re spamming her with all types of impolite, hateful issues to say.”

In his video, Lathan stated that folks ought to “get a fucking life” and are misdirecting their anger at Lindsay, when they need to be outraged at Harrison for his protection of Kirkconnell.

“Rachel isn’t liable for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can’t learn the room in these current 2021 occasions,” he stated. “She’s not liable for that. It’s not her job to make excuses or present cowl for anyone who doesn’t perceive what the fuck triggers individuals in as we speak’s world.”

Representatives for Lindsay and Harrison didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Former contestants of the franchise have been sharing their assist of Lindsay following her disengagement on social media. “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Nicole Lopez-Alvar wrote, “Rachel Lindsay didn’t get Chris Harrison fired. He did that.” One other member of the franchise, Alexis Waters, chimed in with: “Should you don’t like her or her opinions, KEEP FUCKING SCROLLING… BULLYING SOMEONE IS NOT THE ANSWER.”

